West Virginia Lottery Headquarters to Host Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery will be hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic at Lottery Headquarters- 900 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston- on Thursday and Friday, May 13-14. The clinic will run from 9 AM to 5 PM both days.

The clinic will be available to any WV resident age 12* or older and will be held in the ground level parking lot of Lottery Headquarters. Anyone wishing to participate in the clinic may enter from Pennsylvania Avenue where signs will mark the appropriate entrance, exit, and traffic flow.

The clinic will be held by the National Guard, and the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be offered and available. *Those ages 12-15 are approved for Pfizer vaccines pending the CDC vote Wednesday. Please call ahead if you are unsure whether those in that age group will qualify.

COVID testing will also be available upon request. A second vaccine clinic will be available in the coming weeks for those who receive a two-dose shot.